

EUGENE AUSTIN FOX (Age 87)

Col. US Army (Ret.)



Passed away on Friday, May 9, 2019 in McLean, VA. He is survived by his wife, Chantal and two sons, Nicolas and Laurent. Gene was born at Ft. Benning, GA on April 20, 1932. He had a 30-year career as an Infantry officer in the US Army, which included two combat tours in Viet Nam. Funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on November 12, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. There will a 15-minute service in the old Fort Myer Post Chapel. Followed by a drive allowed as long as you don't leave your car in the chapel parking lot to get to burial site, a horse drawn caisson will lead the walkers and the cars. There Col. Fox will receive military honors. Afterwards we will proceed to the officer's club for a reception. Please do not leave your car in the chapel parking lot.