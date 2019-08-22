The Washington Post

Service Information
Eugene Bell  
(Age 87)  

Of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Northampton Manor. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie Bell. The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. where a celebration of Eugene's life journey will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Allen Rose will officiate. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 22, 2019
