

EUGENE L. BERNARD "Gene"

Eugene "Gene" L. Bernard passed away in Florida on August 4, 2020. Gene was born in 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio to Rose and Frank Bernard. After graduation from Ohio State University in 1949 and George Washington University Law School in 1951 he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He practiced intellectual property law for many decades in Washington, D.C. and in 1980 argued successfully before the United States Supreme Court in Dawson Chemical v. Rohm & Haas. He retired many years ago to Palm Beach, Florida with Barbara, his wife of 67 years, who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter Jacqueline Spurgeon, his son-in-law David Spurgeon, his granddaughter Jennifer Barran, her husband Rishi Barran and his good friend of many decades, Lyn Goodwin. No service is planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store