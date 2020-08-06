1/
EUGENE "Brad" BERNARD
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EUGENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EUGENE L. BERNARD "Gene"  
Eugene "Gene" L. Bernard passed away in Florida on August 4, 2020. Gene was born in 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio to Rose and Frank Bernard. After graduation from Ohio State University in 1949 and George Washington University Law School in 1951 he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He practiced intellectual property law for many decades in Washington, D.C. and in 1980 argued successfully before the United States Supreme Court in Dawson Chemical v. Rohm & Haas. He retired many years ago to Palm Beach, Florida with Barbara, his wife of 67 years, who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter Jacqueline Spurgeon, his son-in-law David Spurgeon, his granddaughter Jennifer Barran, her husband Rishi Barran and his good friend of many decades, Lyn Goodwin. No service is planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved