Reverend EUGENE W. BURTON, SR.
(Age 86)
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Loving husband of 64 years to Lois Burton. Also survived by his children Sylvia, Robert, Guy, Gail, Winston, Jeanne, Eugene Jr., and Vikki and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, April 19 from 6 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, April 20, Vistiation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. at Park Road Community Baptist Church, 1019 Park Rd. NW. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.