Eugene Joseph Galvin, SR. (Age 92)
On March 23, 2020, went to his eternal rest after a long illness. Born December 25, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York to Dennis and Margaret (Grace) Galvin, married November 28, 1953 to Elizabeth Grace Tiernan. Devoted husband, father, adoring grandfather. Attended Brooklyn Technical High School, Operations Manager, Engineer for AT&T, Korean War
Era Veteran, Auxiliary Police Officer, Ruritan of the Year, Boy Scout Troop Leader, devout Catholic: lector, cantor, volunteer. Resided in Brooklyn, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. Retired to Shenandoah Valley with his wife of 67 years, creating family memories, sharing his love of music, avid gardening and gifted carpentry. His tremendous personality and wit are deeply missed. Preceded by brothers John, Edward and William and survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Tiernan) Galvin; sister, Grace (Galvin) Byrne; children Eugene, Jeffrey and Kenneth Galvin, Theresa (Galvin) Kautz and Janet (Galvin) Olcott; sons-in-law, Robert Kautz and John Olcott; daughters-in-law, Mary Lou and Christine Galvin; grandchildren, Joshua, Cecilia, Clare, Mary and Kathryn Galvin, Andi Galvin-Manico and John, Jennifer and Jessica Olcott. Private visitation at Beall Funeral Home, Crain Highway, March 26 and Funeral at Sacred Heart Chapel, March 27. Will announce Memorial Service after health restrictions lifted. Special thanks to Maryland and Shenandoah Valley caregivers- especially son, Jeff.