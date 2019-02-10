Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENE GRYNKIEWICZ.



Eugene Grynkiewicz (Age 86)



Of Herndon, VA, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019. He is survived by his sister Barbara Grynkiewicz; children Michael Miller (Rita Galiano), Linda Carpenter, Elaine Simpson (Wendell Cornell), and Debra Pryor (Lonnie Pryor). He was the proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Marjorie (Bradley) Grynkiewicz in 1995, daughter Patricia Blair in 2006, and wife Carmella (Turturro) Grynkiewicz in 2013. A wake is planned for Monday, February 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Ave., Vienna, VA and a prayer service to be held on February 12, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Comforter, 543 Beulah Rd., Vienna, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at