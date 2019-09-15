EUGENE E. HARLEY
On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Eugene Harley, 83, of Fort Washington, MD passed away peacefully. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Harley. He leaves to cherish his memory, three sons, Eugene Harley, Jr. (JaVonne), Edmund Harley (Mary) and Eric Harley (Johnine) and daughter, Alyssa Harley; five grandchildren, E.J., Jason, Desmond, Paige and Eric; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Harley; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 6634 St. Barnabas Rd., Oxon Hill, MD for a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.