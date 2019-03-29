Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENE "SPIKE" HEALEY Jr..



Eugene Thomas Healey, Jr.

"Spike"



Of Port Orange, FL, formerly of Germantown, MD, died March 25, 2019. Spike was born February 26, 1947 to Rachel (Badstein) Healey and Eugene Thomas Healey, Sr.

Spike graduated from Shepherd College and worked for many years at Providence Hospital before starting his own business. He was a loyal Washington Redskins and Washington Bullets (Wizards) fan. His most loyal dedication was to his beautiful wife of 52 years. She was the love of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Patricia Ann Weaver.

He leaves behind his devoted wife, Mary (Bowman) Healey, daughter, Jacquelyn "Shellie" Kalinsky (her husband, Greg), son, Eugene "Trip" Healey III (his wife Tanis), and grandchildren, Kathleen, Victoria "Tori", Stephen, Erin, Tyler and Tavin. , there are no services scheduled at this time.