EUGENE EDWARD HUNT
On February 5, 2019, Eugene Edward Hunt, beloved husband of the late Kathryn Decker Hunt, father of Stephen E. Hunt (Karen O.) and Deborah Hunt Willis (Henry M.), grandfather of Julia C. Hunt, Elizabeth M. Hunt and Laura Hunt Cetnarowski, Joshua Willis, Lauren J. Sweeney and Christopher M. Olstein, and great-grandfather of Nicholas S. Sorg and Bailey A. Cetnarowski, passed away at the age of 99. Mr. Hunt proudly served as a Naval officer in the Pacific during World War II
. A graduate of Loyola University and the University of Virginia School of Law, he worked as an attorney for the Baltimore & Ohio and New Haven Railroads, before joining the federal government as a lawyer, and finally as Chief Administrative Law Judge with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He survived his wife of 61 years, then returned to the Baltimore area, where his older brother, Charles H. Hunt, resided. Eugene was a good and wise man, and a wonderful companion who will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, 11911 Jenifer Rd. Timonium, MD 21093. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to the American Red Cross.