EUGENE KLINE
1934 - 2020
EUGENE S. KLINE  
Eugene (Gene) S. Kline, 86, of Rockville, MD, passed away on August 19, 2020. Gene was born on June 7, 1934, in Georgetown to the late James Bernard Kline II and Avis Shurland Kline. He and wife, Jean D. Kline, were happily married for nearly 61 years and have four children and six grandchildren. He is predeceased by his three siblings, James B. Kline lll and wife, Del Kline, George (Buddy) Rossiter, and Marie Morrison. Two siblings remain, Leo Rossiter and Patricia (Patsy) Bass. Growing up, Gene attended Holy Trinity, St. John's and Western High School and was a Georgetown Big Brother. He also coached youth athletics. He played competitive fast-pitch softball as a pitcher into his 30s. He served in the Air Force, during the Korean War for which he received the National Defense Service Medal. He had a natural ability for math and business. He graduated from American University and went on to work in the real estate and mortgage industry where he developed significant innovations. He worked for H.L. Rusk and Fannie Mae. In retirement, he played golf and was a marshal at Falls Road Golf Course. He enjoyed going with his wife to the Rockville Senior Center. He was a devout Catholic. What brought him the most joy in life was his family. He will be greatly missed. Mass will be held Tuesday, August 25 from 11 a.m. - Noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 18230 Barnesville Rd, Barnesville, MD 20838. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, 11401 Brink Rd, Germantown, MD 20876

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
(301) 349-2135
