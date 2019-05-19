Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENE KOPP. View Sign Service Information Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home 1500 West Braddock Road Alexandria , VA 22302 (703)-998-9200 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home 1500 West Braddock Road Alexandria , VA 22302 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home 1500 West Braddock Road Alexandria , VA 22302 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 1427 W. Braddock Road Alexandria , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

KOPP Eugene Paul Kopp (Gene/Granddaddy) Age 84 and longtime resident of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at his winter home in Florida. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Eugene Alexander Kopp and Virginia King Kopp. He received the degrees of Bachelor of Arts in 1957 and Master of Arts in 1958 from the University of Notre Dame, and a Juris Doctor degree from West Virginia University in 1961. At West Virginia University he was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review. Mr. Kopp clerked in the United States District Court for West Virginia, then became a trial attorney in the Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. In 1969 he was named Deputy Director, later Acting Director of the United States Information Agency by President Nixon, and served for Presidents Ford and George H.W. Bush. Mr. Kopp was associate general counsel at Champlin Petroleum Company in Fort Worth, Texas, and subsequently Vice President of Washington Affairs for the Union Pacific Corporation. He served on President Ronald Reagan's Transition Team for staffing the National Security Council. He was Executive Director of the MFJ Task Force, which coordinated the divestiture from AT&T of its regional operating companies. Most recently, he was of counsel to the law firm of Sale & Quinn. His professional and civic memberships included the Washington Institute of Foreign Affairs, the Bar Associations of The District of Columbia, Texas, and West Virginia, The Metropolitan Club of the City of Washington, Belle Haven Country Club in Alexandria and DACOR. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, the former Katherine Rogers, son Eugene Paul Kopp, Jr. and his wife, Laura Kopp, and grandchildren, William, Walker and Sara Katherine Kopp. The family will receive friends at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, Virginia from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22302. A private family interment service will be held at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Alexandria, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Alexandria, Virginia, in Memphis, Tennessee, and The Children's Chorus of Washington DC. Online condolences and tributes may be offered at www.everlywheatley.com

