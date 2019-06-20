EUGENE KUYKENDALL "Gene"
Eugene "Gene" Kuykendall of Silver Spring, MD passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was 97 and a veteran of WWII
Eugene "Gene" Kuykendall of Silver Spring, MD passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was 97 and a veteran of WWII. He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann; his son Danny; his daughter-in-law Eunice; daughter Diane; granddaughter Kelly; her husband Joseph; great-granddaughter Sarah; and step-great-grandsons Tom and Ben. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 10401 Armory Ave., Kensington, MD 20895, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Patuxent Cemetery (formerly Mt. Carmel Cemetery) in Sunshine, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Men's Club.