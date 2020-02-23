

EUGENE P. LIBRE, M.D. (Age 87)



On February 16, 2020 Eugene Peter Libre, M.D. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in New York City in 1932, the son of Italian immigrants who imbued in him an appreciation of languages and learning. He graduated from Fordham University and Georgetown Medical School. Upon finishing his residency in internal medicine, he served in the U.S. Army as a Captain with the 4th Armored Division in Goppingen, Germany. It was here that he met his wife of 51 years, Maria Ulla-Britt Libre, from Borï¿½ï¿½s, Sweden. They settled in the Washington, DC area where they raised five children. Eugene worked in private practice after a hematology fellowship and research at NIH. Maria predeceased him in 2012.

Eugene's many passions included Italian language, culture, and music. In retirement he worked as an Italian instructor at the North Country Community College in the Adirondacks. Above all he valued his many friends and family, whom he enjoyed traveling to visit.

He is survived by his five children who are deeply grateful for his love and guidance: Peter, Eric, Kenneth, Nina, John, their spouses and 15 grandchildren who called him Nonno.

The Libre family is incredibly grateful to the staff of Bartholomew House in Bethesda, MD for the compassionate care they provided Eugene over the past four years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew's Church at 6900 River Road in Bethesda, MD. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid, NY 12946.