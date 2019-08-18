Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENE LYNCH. View Sign Service Information Jefferson Funeral Chapel 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria , VA 22315 (703)-971-7400 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jefferson Funeral Chapel 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria , VA 22315 View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Nativity Catholic Church 6400 Nativity Lane Burke , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

LYNCH Col. EUGENE STANLEY LYNCH (Age 85) Of Springfield, VA, died August 6, 2019. He was the son of Charles and Viola Lynch. Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Virginia Lynch who he referred to her as honey or sweetie and first met her as part of his First Holy Communion class 14 years earlier; sons Michael E. Lynch, William S. Lynch, Brian Lynch; daughters, Kathleen Pepper, Pamela Ott; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Sammy, and Kristopher Pepper, Michelle Appel and Matthew Lynch, Courtney and Julianna Ott; great-grandchildren, Ben and Alexis Pepper; brother, Henry Lynch; sister, Eleanor Nigro; and wonderful nephews and nieces. Gene was predeceased by his brothers Carl and Leonard Lynch, sister, Dolores Gabany. Gene was a Cadet at West Point as part of the Class of 1956. He attended daily Mass at the Catholic Chapel which helped him throughout his four years. He was an excellent athlete and loved playing intramural sports with lacrosse being his favorite. He was a US Army Ranger Paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division. He served in the Field Artillery during the Vietnam war . During his military service Gene coached his children's sports teams and teaching his players the fundamentals. Coach Lynch immensely enjoyed his players improvements over the course of the season and his players loved playing for him. He served as an Usher and handed out bulletins at church. After retiring from the Army in 1982, Colonel Lynch worked for Applied Research Corporation on NASA programs and later for Metters Industries rising to Chief Operating Officer until retiring from private industry. In retirement, Gene enjoyed volunteering at Nativity Catholic Church teaching middle school mathematics, Algebra I Honors Program, and tutoring students after school and receiving great fulfillment from their success, serving in various positions of a 11th Airborne Division Association chapter, 50th reunion treasurer for his West Point class and as an active alumni, being a good neighbor, and supporting his various sports teams from Pittsburgh and Washington, DC. areas. Colonel Lynch held a Master's degree in Mathematics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Friends and family may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria VA on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane Burke, VA on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Col. Eugene S. Lynch either to , , or .In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Col. Eugene S. Lynch either to , , or . Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

