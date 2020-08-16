1/
EUGENE "Gene" MARATTA Sr.
1940 - 2020
EUGENE THOMAS MARATTA, SR. "Gene"  
Eugene Thomas "Gene" Maratta, Sr., 80, of Lusby, MD passed away on August 8, 2020 at his residence. Born April 8, 1940 in Louisville, KY, he was the son of the late Joseph Caleb Maratta and Margaret Rose (O'Brien) Maratta. Gene graduated from St. John's College High School in 1958 and received his MBA from the University of Maryland. He received his PHD from Columbia Southern University in 1998. Gene served in the U.S. Air Force for twenty three years, retiring on November 2, 1996. He was a Comptroller for the U.S. Air National Guard for thirty years. Gene is survived by his children, Eugene Thomas "Tom" Maratta, Jr. of Lusby, MD, Rosemary Beth Kendall of Cary, NC, Kelly O'Brien Scarborough of Denver, CO and Heather Kathleen Gough of Chugiak, AK; eight grandchildren; and siblings, Eleanor Mattingly of Laurel, MD and Elizabeth Bergmann of Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Ford Maratta and his brother, Joseph Maratta, Jr. Services will be private. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Gene was a good sweet man. Always thinking of others. God rest his soul. I'll miss u. Your smile and laughs. Rest easy
Nessa Pride
Friend
