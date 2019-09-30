Eugene Paul Miller
On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Eugene Paul Miller, of Alexandria, VA, passed away at the age of 82. Gene is survived by his beloved wife Judy, his son Paul (Joan), his daughter Heather (Kenneth) Howard, four beautiful grandchildren, his sister Joan (Lee) Wallis, his brother Tom, his Aunt Mary Louise (Bob) Mayhew and many nieces and nephews. Hailing from Berkley Springs, WV Gene was a graduate of the University of Virginia (1959) and Harvard Law School (1962). He practiced law for over 50 years, earning distinction as one of the giants of the maritime bar. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at later date