EUGENE MILLER

Eugene Paul Miller  

On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Eugene Paul Miller, of Alexandria, VA, passed away at the age of 82. Gene is survived by his beloved wife Judy, his son Paul (Joan), his daughter Heather (Kenneth) Howard, four beautiful grandchildren, his sister Joan (Lee) Wallis, his brother Tom, his Aunt Mary Louise (Bob) Mayhew and many nieces and nephews. Hailing from Berkley Springs, WV Gene was a graduate of the University of Virginia (1959) and Harvard Law School (1962). He practiced law for over 50 years, earning distinction as one of the giants of the maritime bar. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at later date
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 30, 2019
