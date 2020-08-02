EUGENE MORRILL

MORRILL Eugene Floyd Morrill August 6, 1934 - July 27, 2020 Uff Da. "Gene", "Rover Boy", "Godfather", and most affectionately "Uncle Gene" passed away peacefully in his favorite place on earth, Ocean City, MD, surrounded by his family on July 27,2020. He is preceded in death by parents, Eugene L. and Loretta A. Morrill, brother, Dick Morrill, brother-in-law, Bob Guidera, and nephew, Patrick. He is survived by sister, Kay Guidera and sister-in-law, Pat Morrill; nieces and nephews, Maureen, Sean and wife, Amy, and Tricia Morrill, and Matt and Sean Guidera; great-nephews and niece, Leo, Ike, Arnie, and Saraphina; extended family, numerous god-children, and so many important life-long friends that were truly considered family. Uncle Gene was born and raised in Minneapolis, attended Cretin High School, St. Paul Seminary, and received his Master of Fine Arts from Catholic University. He started his career establishing and running a well-known drama department at St. John's College High School in Washington, DC, over time becoming Executive Assistant to the principal and later Dean of Students. He left St. John's to join the drama faculty at Gaulladet University before spending the rest of his career at the National Labor College's George Meany Center. After "retirement" in 1996, he continued to travel the world teaching leaders of transportation and the trade unions. He enjoyed his final years of life in true retirement enjoying his winters in Green Valley, AZ and summers in Ocean City, MD chasing the warm weather. Uncle Gene was very involved in the Washington, DC theater community. He guest directed plays at Catholic University, was executive director and board member of the Olney theater, and was a judge and eventual chair for the Helen Hayes Theater Awards. He received the Lifetime Achievement award at Catholic University and was the first inductee into the St. John's College High School Theater Hall of Fame, est. 2015. At the inaugural celebration of the SJC Hall of Fame he was honored with the unveiling of The Gene Morrill Black Box Theater. This gesture expresses the importance of the St. John's community in his life and the life-long relationships that sprouted from those years. When asked, and also not asked, Uncle Gene acted with love as a minister, financial advisor, teacher, loan officer, director, mentor, and friend. His love for children, poker, the ocean, and the Minnesota Vikings was only outdone by his love for friends, family, and chocolate ice cream. He will be remembered for his stubbornness, humor, intelligence, and generosity. He can be honored by following the selfless example he set for all of us. An outdoor Memorial Service will be held at St. John's College High School on August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. (eastern time). We will welcome people as far as the Washington, DC large gathering mandate allows but encourage virtual participation via ZOOM (to access the ZOOM service type this in your browser - https://tinyurl.com/genemorrill
(meeting password 858585). Masks and physical distance requested for those who attend. A Catholic mass to follow in Minneapolis, MN on October 17, 2020, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace. In lieu of flowers please have memorials directed to the Eugene F. Morrill Theater Scholarship Fund at St. John's College High School, https://www.stjohnschs.org/support/giving-to-st-johns
. Arrangements in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. www.HollowayFH.com
