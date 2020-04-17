EUGENE MICHAEL PERRY
Eugene Michael Perry, 53, of Adelphi, Maryland, died April 13, 2020, at his Adelphi home after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Eugene was born March 22, 1967, in Silver Spring, MD, the youngest child of Eugene and Joellen Perry of Silver Spring. He graduated from James E. Duckworth Regional School in Beltsville, MD. As an adult, he worked with the Melwood Organization, and later, in food service with CHI Centers, Inc. Eugene dearly loved meeting and talking to everyone and making people laugh. He enjoyed bowling, music and dancing, outings with his roommates and counselors, the Redskins, People Magazine, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, The Incredible Hulk, dining out, family gatherings (especially his birthday) and Sunday visits with our dedicated sister, Katy. He was beloved brother to five surviving siblings: Shawn Perry (Rebecca), Gerianne McCarthy, Mary Elizabeth Perry (Maureen), Catherine Perry, and Louise Smith
(Ralph). He will be missed by his CALMRA Family, especially devoted caregiver, Lateef Kadiku, with faithful assistance from Pascal Mokon, Blessing Adesoji, Aleayah Davis, and Wosilat Onabiyi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Camillus Catholic Church on a date to be determined after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CALMRA - www.calmra.org