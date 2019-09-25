

EUGENE PRONKO



September 10, 1929 - September 20, 2019

Eugene "Gene" Pronko, 90, formerly of Blakely, PA and a long time resident of Vienna VA, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at his retirement home in Ashburn VA.

Born and raised in Blakely, PA, he attended St. Basils College, and graduated from the University of Scranton. He left PA to embark on a 33 year career in the US Government, working for the CIA and National Science Foundation. As a Civil Servant, he had many opportunities to travel the world in service to his country.

Retired in 1985, he spent his time pursuing several hobbies. He volunteered his services to SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church where he wrote and published several historical books and pamphlets. He enjoyed watching his favorite football teams, Notre Dame and the Washington Redskins. The rest of his time was spent with his six grandchildren.

He was a devoted husband to Margaret Goliash Pronko, who passed in 2007. He is survived by his six children, Mark Pronko of Ashburn, VA, Susan Pronko of Ashburn, VA, Mary Davis of Eustis, FL, Jane Bradshaw of Ashburn, VA, Steven Pronko of Tijeras, NM and John Pronko of Slickville, PA. Also survived by two sisters Rosemarie Slivka of Orlando, FL, and Helen Ann "Becky" Pronko of Pittsford, NY; six grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Vienna, VA on October 2nd 2019 at 11 a.m.