Eugene Jacob Rice
Mr. Eugene Jacob Rice passed away February 13, 2019, at his home in Gainesville, VA after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family. Eugene was born on March 4, 1959 in Morgantown, WV and was the son of the late Charles and Mary Louise Rice of Manassas, VA. He leaves his wife of 39 years, Christine; his children, Crystal Rice of Linden, Casey Steele of Front Royal, Charlotte Rice of Lynchburg, Eugene Rice Jr. of Gainesville, VA, and Carol Rice of Lynchburg, VA. Eugene also leaves seven grandchildren, Kayli, Sky, Damion, Kendall, Ethan, Liana and Dominick; as well as his sisters Tina Jacobs of Hedgesville, WV and Karla Donock of Vienna, VA.
The family will host a Celebration of Eugene's life at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org
) in support of esophageal, liver and stomach cancers research.