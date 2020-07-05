Died on June 24, 2020 at his home in Annandale, VA. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the eldest son of Eugene Louis and Josephine Agnes Rodrick. A graduate of City College of NY he joined the Army Reserves and moved to VA in 1961 where he was employed with the Army Corps of Engineers, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in June 1988. Gene remained a Redskins fan to the end, and did the daily crossword puzzle in the Washington Post. Gene was loved by many and will be missed by all! Services Private