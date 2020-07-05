Eugene Joseph Rodrick "Gene" (Age 85)
Died on June 24, 2020 at his home in Annandale, VA. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the eldest son of Eugene Louis and Josephine Agnes Rodrick. A graduate of City College of NY he joined the Army Reserves and moved to VA in 1961 where he was employed with the Army Corps of Engineers, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in June 1988. Gene remained a Redskins fan to the end, and did the daily crossword puzzle in the Washington Post. Gene was loved by many and will be missed by all! Services Privatewww.fmfh.com