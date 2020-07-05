1/
EUGENE "Gene" RODRICK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EUGENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eugene Joseph Rodrick   "Gene" (Age 85)  
Died on June 24, 2020 at his home in Annandale, VA. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the eldest son of Eugene Louis and Josephine Agnes Rodrick. A graduate of City College of NY he joined the Army Reserves and moved to VA in 1961 where he was employed with the Army Corps of Engineers, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in June 1988. Gene remained a Redskins fan to the end, and did the daily crossword puzzle in the Washington Post. Gene was loved by many and will be missed by all! Services Privatewww.fmfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved