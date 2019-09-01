The Washington Post

EUGENE SHIN (1935 - 2019)
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Eugene Woong Shin  
(Age 84)  

Of Potomac, Maryland passed away on August 24, 2019. Funeral services will be at National Funeral Home 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042 on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a burial to follow at 12 p.m. The family invites you for visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Eugene's honor to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda or National Organization for Rare Disorders to help fund studies in autoimmune disorders/IGG4. Additional information can be found at:

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
