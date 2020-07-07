Eugene Joseph Sobel "POP" died of natural causes at his Silver Spring home on July 1, 2020 at the age of 106. Gene was born June 5, 2014, in Krasnick, Poland, to Solomon and Bluma Sobel. They immigrated to New York in 1922. He received a bachelor's degree in Education from City College, New York. He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Shirley. They met in 1940, eloped, and lived in the D.C. area for the rest of their lives. He is survived by daughter, Judy Switt; son, Donny (Gail); grandsons, Randy (Ginny) Switt; Seth (Beverly); Aaron (Katherine); great-grandchildren, Alex Switt; Norah and Greyson Sobel; and a new baby due in November. He was also preceded by his older brother, Harold (Rosalyn). Among his many loves in life, besides his family, were tennis which he played until 90 and golf until 100. His business ventures were many. He was an essential part of Sobel Brother's Wholesale Jewelry, WMJDA (watch materials) President, Market Tire, and Linden Hill Hotel Manager to name a few. His enthusiasm for life will be missed but our fond memories will be kept forever. Many thanks go to his devoted caretakers who always went the extra mile to support our loved one during his declining years. Due to Covid 19, we had a small family service at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, Virginia on July 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Meals on Wheels: 10101 Connecticut Avenue, Kensington, Maryland 20895 or by phone at 301-942-1111. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.