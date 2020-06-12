EUGENE SOTO
1927 - 2020
Eugene Alfonso Soto (Age 93)
Passed away June 3, 2020. He was born February 26, 1927 in Denver, CO, and raised in Brighton Colorado as the only child (adopted) of Ignacio and Caroline Soto. He lived through the Great Depression and WW II, when he was drafted in the US Army near the end of that conflict, and was part of the "Greatest Generation". He stood on the Nagasaki bomb site weeks after it was dropped. After this enlistment he returned to Colorado for a short time and then reenlisted in the Army during the Korean War. After his second enlistment, achieving the rank of Technical Sergeant, he worked as a contractor courier from Washington, DC to Japan where he met and married Misae Sugiura (later divorced). He attended the Benjamin Franklin School of Accounting (later part of George Washington University) and then worked as a bookkeeper in the Washington, DC area for a number of years before moving to Arizona to be near his daughter's family. He later moved back to the Washington, DC area to be near his sons and their families.He is survived by his three children, Kenneth Eugene Soto, Theodore (Teddy) Soto and Rachel Sullivan. He has 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Services pending.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.
