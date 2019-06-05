EUGENE JOSEPH THOMAS, JR. (Age 53)
Of Washington, DC died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Washington Hospital Center while surrounded by his family. Eugene was born September 3, 1965, in Washington, DC to Patricia Jenkins and Eugene J. Thomas, Sr. He was preceded in death by his father Eugene J. Thomas, Sr.; and sister, Patrice Jenkins. He is survived by his wife, Nichelle Thomas; daughter, Domonique Thomas; sons, Eugene Joseph Thomas, III, D'Marco Thomas, and Donald Monroe, III; mother, Patricia Jenkins; grandchildren, Janiyah Carey and Kareem Coles; sisters, Cynthia Jenkins, Pamela "Thomasine" Webster (David), Elizabeth Thomas, Angela Mosley (Steve), Diona Thomas; brother, Darnell Thomas and many nieces, nephews and their families. Viewing 9:30 a.m.; services at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6 at First Rock Baptist Church, 4630 Alabama Ave., S.E. Washington, DC 20019 with Rev. Harry Adams officiating. Services entrusted to Bacon Funeral Home, Washington, DC.