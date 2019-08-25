

EUGENE CLIFFORD TONEY, JR.



Celebrating the life of Eugene Clifford Toney, Jr. (Papa) August 31, 2019. Papa spent 84 years loving and being loved by many; Papa was predeceased by his parents Eugene Toney Sr. and Sadie (Cureton), sister Mae Eva Flowers, brother William Toney and brother-in-law James Harris. He is survived by his sister Clara Harris; children, Toney, Terrance (Jessica), Stephanie (Eric), Mickey, Lacey and Sharon; grandchildren Tanisha, Lashaun, Robert, Ashleigh, Roderick, Tiere, Nathan, Lacey, Daija, Terrance, Erica, Michael, Zina, Naija, Nicholas and Kyla; great grandchildren Xavier, Brandon, Serenity, Alonzo, Mason, Kaiden and Autumn; ex-wife and friend Mary, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be remembered for his love of God, family, quality time with grandchildren and basketball.

What did Papa teach us? To love God, cherish family and be kind to others. He once said, his constant prayer is that those he loved become the person he sees.

Family and friends are invited to attend this celebration of his life at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Lanham, 5120 Whitfield Chapel Road, Lanham, MD 20706, 11 a.m. service. Repast to follow