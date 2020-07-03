EUGENE ZARTMAN



Eugene Rufus Zartman

Of Bethesda died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from complications due to cancer. Born on June 6, 1934 in DeBois, Pennsylvania to Paul and Katie Zartman, he was raised in Dover, Delaware amid his lifelong friends - "The Dover Boys." He was devoted to Eleanor, his wife of 52 years. He is also survived by their two sons Charles of Manaus, Brazil (Rose) and Matthew of Washington, DC (Leigh Catherine); and three grandchildren, Lucas, Eleanora, and Alexander, whom he adored.Gene graduated from Bucknell University and earned an MBA from American University. During his extensive career, he held senior positions with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Arthur Anderson Company. In 1971 he joined the Carey Winston Company as Executive Vice President of Commercial Real Estate. He was an integral part of the company's successful growth until his retirement from Carey Winston's successor, Transwestern.Gene was both a consummate professional with an unbreakable work ethic, and a devoted family man. He never missed a family dinner or his sons' athletic events and coached both their MSI soccer and Little League baseball teams.He held a lifelong passion for the game of baseball. He was an accomplished player as a shortstop for Dover High School, Bucknell University, and the U.S. Army Baseball Team. He was also an inveterate Baltimore Orioles fan. He spent countless summer evenings listening to Jon Miller's play-by-play commentary on the radio and cheering on the "Birds' with his distinct style. To all who knew him, Gene was a consummate gentleman, kind and thoughtful. He was a rock of security and quiet strength for his entire family. He lived his life by two core principles: work hard and always do the right thing. Gene was an active member of St. Columba's Church and a longtime volunteer at Samaritan Ministries and Iona House. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Columba's Church, 4201 Albemarle St. NW, Washington DC 20016 or Samaritan Ministries 1516 Hamilton St., NW Washington, DC 20011.



