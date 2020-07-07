1/1
EUGENIA "Pat" HENDERSON
1950 - 2020
EUGENIA PATRICIA HENDERSON "Pat" December 4, 1950 - June 22, 2020
Departed this life peacefully at her home on June 22, 2020. "Pat", as she was affectionately known, was predeceased by her parents, Paul E. and Bertha T. Henderson and sister, Paula E. Fiagome. She leaves her children, Bertina Henderson, Maria Henderson, Ismail (Tanya) Gibson and Sade Ross; one niece, Rochelle Henderson (Rah), two nephews, George (Tracy) Young and Derrick Young; seven grandchildren, D'Aundre, Darius, Alex, Lauren, Tiara, Tamara and London Ross; one brother, Paul E. Henderson, Jr.; a loving aunt, Joan Washington and three cousins. Services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 20020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd, NE, Washington, DC 20019.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
