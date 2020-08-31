

EULAULIA ELLSWORTH

Eulaulia Ellsworth passed on August 23, 2020 at home with family. She is survived by her loving children: Michael, Andrew, Casslyn and Donna; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. Family will receive friends on Tuesday September 1, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church 206 New York Ave. NW, Washington, DC. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Because of Covid 19 Pandemic only 50 people are allowed in Church with social distancing. In lieu of flowers, family request donations in her honor be made to the Holy Redeemer Church, (Anex Elevator Building Fund.) Arrangements by Robinson Funeral home.



