The Washington Post

EULESS PRATT Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EULESS PRATT Jr..
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater First Baptist Church
2701 13th Street NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater First Baptist Church
2701 13th Street NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Quantico National Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Euless Allen Pratt, Jr.  
Trustee Emeritus  

On September 16, 2019 of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Dorothy Pratt; devoted father of Priscilla (Mitchell), Edwin (Valerie), Gerald, Valerie, Lisa (Lawrence); brother of Winifred (Lacey). Visitation on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m. All services will be held at Greater First Baptist Church, 2701 13th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009. Burial to follow on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.