Euless Allen Pratt, Jr.
Trustee Emeritus
On September 16, 2019 of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Dorothy Pratt; devoted father of Priscilla (Mitchell), Edwin (Valerie), Gerald, Valerie, Lisa (Lawrence); brother of Winifred (Lacey). Visitation on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m. All services will be held at Greater First Baptist Church, 2701 13th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009. Burial to follow on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at