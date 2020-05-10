

Eulonda Pohl Murino "Lonnie"



On April 30, 2020 at the age of 93. She grew up in Dayton, Ohio where she was a proud graduate of Chaminade-Julienne High School Class of '44. She completed her degree in Physical Therapy at Saint Louis University. She moved to the DC area with her husband, Vincent Murino, a meteorologist for NOAA/NWS. She began her career at the VA Hospital caring for our war veterans. She would later work in rehab centers and home health care where she was devoted to improving the lives of patients suffering from muscular impairments and diseases. She is survived by her daughter Jana and her grandchildren Lauren and Sam. A private ceremony will take place at a later date.