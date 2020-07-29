Eulus Hayes, JR.
Peacefully, departed this life Monday, July 6, 2020 at Potomac Valley Nursing Rehabilitation and Health Center in Rockville, MD. Preceded in death by his parents, Eulus Sr. and Veral J. Hayes. He is survived by his siblings, Gloria Burks, Carlton (Danny) Hayes (Gerri), Sharon Spencer, Dwight Hayes, and Carol Wilson. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, Colleen Dreher-King (Leon), Darrin Burks (Angela), Kenneth Dreher, Larry Dreher (Fatima), Lashawn L. English (Robert), Taundra Hayes-Turner (Norman), Tony Hayes (Toya), Ronda Hayes-Gives (Melvin), Andre Wilson and Kelli Hayes-Rubino; and several great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Homegoing will be held, Friday, July 31, 2020, Visitation 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Celebration of Life to follow at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Arrangements provided by Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home. Live stream can be viewed at https://youtu.be/5Pxo7VJrrHg