Eunice D. Baptiste
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Eunice D. Baptiste peacefully entered into eternal rest. Survived by her three daughters, Yolanda Hanson, Eulalia Robinson and Delia Johnson and her son, Vernon Jenkins; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 9:30 a.m. until mass at 11 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph Drive, Largo, MD. Interment, Fort Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Bladensburg Road, Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.