EUNICE BAPTISTE (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2020 St. Joseph Drive
Largo, MD
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2020 St. Joseph Drive
Largo, MD
Notice
Eunice D. Baptiste  

On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Eunice D. Baptiste peacefully entered into eternal rest. Survived by her three daughters, Yolanda Hanson, Eulalia Robinson and Delia Johnson and her son, Vernon Jenkins; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 9:30 a.m. until mass at 11 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph Drive, Largo, MD. Interment, Fort Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Bladensburg Road, Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2019
