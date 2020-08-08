EUNICE BARBER

On Sunday, August 2, 2020 of Greenbelt, MD. Beloved wife of the late Donald Thomas Barber; mother of Lois (Marcus) Ladny, Beth (Harry) Fendlay, Connie Barber, the late Mary Donna Mangum and Nancy Ann Barber; mother-in-law of Tick Mangum; sister of Carl Schick; grandmother of Greg (Kristine), Andrea (Scott), Shannon (Ken), Sarah, Tony, Jimmy, Jack, Tiffany, the late Adam and Danny; also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; Eunice was born and raised in Scranton, PA. and moved to Greenbelt, MD in 1953. She was a wonderful seamstress and tailor. She was devoted to her church, God and family. Relatives and friends may call at the BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Monday, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church, 135 Crescent Road, Greenbelt, MD on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Those wishing to honor Eunice may give to the Maryland Province of Jesuits Fund and/or CALMRA, Inc.