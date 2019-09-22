Eunice Gilbert, R.N.
Departed her earthly body on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She will be missed by her beloved cats, Al and Frank, and is survived by her friends, family, and "framily" who loved her dearly. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Fort Washington, Maryland, followed by a reception of remembrance and she will be laid to rest alongside her parents, Samuel and Marie (Davis) Gilbert, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland at a later date. Please visit kalasfuneralhomes.com
for additional details.