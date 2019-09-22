The Washington Post

EUNICE GILBERT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUNICE GILBERT.
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Fort Washington, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Eunice Gilbert, R.N.  

Departed her earthly body on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She will be missed by her beloved cats, Al and Frank, and is survived by her friends, family, and "framily" who loved her dearly. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Fort Washington, Maryland, followed by a reception of remembrance and she will be laid to rest alongside her parents, Samuel and Marie (Davis) Gilbert, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland at a later date. Please visit kalasfuneralhomes.com for additional details.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.