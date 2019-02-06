EUNICE V. HARPER
(Age 84)
Peacefully on Friday, January 25, 2019 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer
. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Junior Harper; one son, Ted Harper; two daughters, Janice Adams and Ardell Lockerman; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 7 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5000 Saint Barnabas Rd., Temple Hills, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME.