EUNICE HARPER

Notice
Guest Book
  • "A loving and beautiful wife, mother and grandmother. She..."
    - Margaret Dewar
  • "Sending our sincere condolences to the Harper family. Mrs..."
    - Charles & Emma Moody
  • "Grief can be so very hard, but our special memories can..."
  • "please accept my sincere condolences. may precious and fond..."

 
 

EUNICE V. HARPER  
(Age 84)  

Peacefully on Friday, January 25, 2019 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Junior Harper; one son, Ted Harper; two daughters, Janice Adams and Ardell Lockerman; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 7 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5000 Saint Barnabas Rd., Temple Hills, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 6, 2019
Breast Cancer
