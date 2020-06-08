EUNICE TOWERY
EUNICE FRANCES LIPSCOMB TOWERY  
Eunice Towery, 96, of Herndon, died June 1, 2020. Mrs. Towery was born in Quick, West Virginia on December 14, 1923 to Braxton Louis Lipscomb and Effie Kinder Lipscomb. In 1945, she married Owen B. Towery, Jr., who predeceased her in 1981. Eunice loved her family, traveling, and working in her gardens, where she could be found at any time of the day. She is survived by her children Owen Booker "O.B." Towery, III (Michele) of San Francisco, CA, Judith Hill (Jack) of Aldie, VA, David Towery of Lexington, VA, Sara O'Hara (Charles) of Falls Church, VA, Mark Towery of Fairfax, VA, and Timothy Towery (Mary) of Greensboro, NC, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Service private.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
