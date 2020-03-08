EURASLINE J. MILLER (Age 84)
On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, of Washington DC. Beloved wife of James Richard Miller; the mother of Martina Miller, Wayne Miller (Donna Lee), Jayne Miller, Rosslyn Miller (Dennis) and Robert Miller (Nicole); grandchildren Shanice Dames, Neshelle Fraser (Kenny), Sharina Miller, Shanicqua Miller, and Jasmine Boyd; great-grandsons Kentrell Holley and Kingston Fraser; sister Gwendolyn Blue; brother Edwin Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Her son Jerome Miller preceded her in death. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, March 10, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home Chapel, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland.