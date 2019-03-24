EVA COHEN
On Saturday, March 16, 2019, EVA COHEN of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Benjamin Cohen. Loving mother of Daniel (Amy) and Martin (Maureen) Cohen. Dear sister of Kerstin (Bengt OH Johansson) Danielsson, Lars (Birgitta) Danielsson and Ingela (Christer Warfvinge) Brandel Henningson and siser-in-law of Sylvia (Bill) Mason. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn (Aaron) Shapiro, Rebecca, Matthew, Rachel and Sam Cohen. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Services private. Memorial contributions may be made to the International Rescue Committee. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.