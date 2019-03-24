EVA COHEN

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVA COHEN.

 
 

EVA COHEN  

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, EVA COHEN of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Benjamin Cohen. Loving mother of Daniel (Amy) and Martin (Maureen) Cohen. Dear sister of Kerstin (Bengt OH Johansson) Danielsson, Lars (Birgitta) Danielsson and Ingela (Christer Warfvinge) Brandel Henningson and siser-in-law of Sylvia (Bill) Mason. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn (Aaron) Shapiro, Rebecca, Matthew, Rachel and Sam Cohen. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Services private. Memorial contributions may be made to the International Rescue Committee. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Funeral Home
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.