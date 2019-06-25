The Washington Post

EVA CRAYTON

Guest Book
  • "May the precious memories fill your hearts and minds, while..."
  • "Ma! Thank you, for being my wonderful courageous mom. I..."
    - LaDonna Crayton
  • "I love you, grammy. I miss you and grandad so much already...."
    - Ancil Crayton
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful lady. We will miss her at..."
    - Pam Nicholson-Flora
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
EVA E. CRAYTON (Age 70)  

Peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Beloved wife of the late Edward Crayton. Devoted mother of Deneen and LaDonna Crayton; beloved daughter of Florence and Chauncey Johnson. Also survived by one sister, Ethel Burns and one brother, Floyd Johnson and two grandchildren, Ancil and Da'jah Crayton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Flora Cole. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 9:30 a.m. Visitation; 10:30 a.m., Funeral at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on June 25, 2019
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300