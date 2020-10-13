

EVA G. DONALDSON (Age 93)

On Sunday, October 4, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Sonya Donaldson-Bates(William); son Keith Donaldson; four grandchildren; one sister: Annie Ponds; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 3800 Ely Place SE., Washington, DC 20019. Zoom streaming on your PC, phone or tablet, meeting ID: 922 0305 3109. Pass code: EGDFS. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Johnson C. Smith University, in Eva Donaldson's name. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Home.www.popefh. com



