Eva Driscoll  

Eva Joan Driscoll, 91, passed away on May 25, 2020 from natural causes in Fairfax, VA. Born in Danzig, Germany (now Gdansk, Poland), her family came to America when she was 8 years old and settled in Portland, OR. While studying at Lewis and Clark College there, she met Donald Driscoll whom she married after working briefly as a social worker. She accompanied him on his Air Force assignments during the Korean War, and then also on what turned out to be a 40 year career with the U.S. Forest Service. There were stops in Idaho, Montana, North Carolina and Virginia, and they made many friends along the way. While active in Forest Service and church activities, she mainly enjoyed the domestic arts - baking, cooking, sewing, sending gifts and later keeping up with the grandchildren. She also liked garage sales and typing. Preceded in death by her parents Charlotte Linde and Willie Drum and her devoted husband of 65 years, she leaves their two children Diamond of California and Michael of Virginia; a nephew Scott Campbell (Alice); a cousin Dr. George (Evelyn) Styan; three grandchildren, Lane (Mary Ann), Max (Maria), and Fletcher LaRue; and two great grandchildren. Eva was quiet but friendly, she never uttered a mean word, and she will be missed by many. A funeral service will be held at 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment services to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.