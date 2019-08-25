

Eva C. Foster "Cookie"



Entered the Kingdom of Heaven August 21, 2019 at sunset. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald O. Foster, her son, Donald Lee Foster; her parents, Violet and James Taylor. She was the eldest of eight children; the late James Taylor, Preston Taylor, Doris Pollen, Nancy Reed, Shirley Wilburn, June Taylor and Tammy Shelhorse. Eva is survived by her daughter, Donna Marie Lyon, son-in-law, Daniel; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn L. Foster. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and cherished by dozens of nieces and nephews and their children. The memorial service will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 119 No. Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD. Interment will be at Forest Oak Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Grace UMC. Charitable gifts may be given in Eva C. Foster's name to Grace UMC or to .