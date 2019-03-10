

Of Alexandria, 89 years old, died December 16, 2018 at the Goodwin House in Alexandria following a brief illness. She was a resident of Hollin Hills for 43 years. Eva was born in Budapest, Hungary but fled the country during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and immigrated to the United States under the sponsorship of the American Academy of Sciences. She married Bela Molnar in 1961 and became a U.S. citizen in 1963. Eva earned a Master of Social Science degree from Bryn Mawr College (1962) and a Doctor of Social Work degree from The Catholic University of America (1983). She retired as a full Clinical Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health from the Howard University College of Medicine. She was a J. William Fulbright Lecturer /Researcher in Hungary where she taught courses on the psychosocial aspects of care of ill and handicapped children. Dr. Molnar is survived by her son (David Molnar), two grandchildren (Caroline Molnar and Andrew Lewis Molnar), half-brother (Andras Tenke) and niece (Katalin Kempelen). She was interred at St Mary's Cemetery on January 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held at The Mount Vernon Unitarian Church (1909 Windmill Lane, Alexandria 22307) on March 16, 2019 at 1 p.m.