EVA MARY PITCHER
(Age 96)
Passed away peacefully at her home in Hyattsville, MD on November 2, 2019. She was born in Rushdon, England on June 25, 1923 to the late Stanley Watson and Doris (Waldon) Watson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Frederick Pitcher and her brother Eric Watson. She is survived by her four children, Linda Mary Pratta, Kenneth Allan Pitcher, Barry William Pitcher and David Robert Pitcher and 10 grand-children, 22 great-grand hildren and two nieces. Interment will be private.