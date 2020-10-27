Eva Richardson

On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Eva Ulias Richardson, longtime resident of Warrenton, VA, died peacefully at the age of 96 in Culpeper, VA. Beloved wife of William A. Richardson (deceased); loving mother of Sheron Hume (Pete) of Marshall, VA, and Carol Dandy (Darrold) of Annandale, VA; cherished grandmother of Mark and Shannon Hume and Kevin and Matthew Dandy; caring great-grandmother to ten and great-great grandmother to three. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at a later date.