Eva Richardson
Eva U. Richardson  
On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Eva Ulias Richardson, longtime resident of Warrenton, VA, died peacefully at the age of 96 in Culpeper, VA. Beloved wife of William A. Richardson (deceased); loving mother of Sheron Hume (Pete) of Marshall, VA, and Carol Dandy (Darrold) of Annandale, VA; cherished grandmother of Mark and Shannon Hume and Kevin and Matthew Dandy; caring great-grandmother to ten and great-great grandmother to three. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at a later date.www.moserfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431
