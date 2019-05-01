Eva R. Thomas
On Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home in Alexandria, VA. Mrs Thomas, an Educator in the Alexandria Public School System for over 30 years leaves to mourn her passing her children, William R. Thomas (Debra) and Barbara Y. Thomas (Penny); two nephews, Stephen Ruffin and Michael Stephens; one niece, Paula Autry and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred Street, on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Dr. Howard John Wesley, Pastor. Interment in Mt. Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.