Eva Thomas

Greene Funeral Home Inc
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0089
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S. Alfred Street
Alexandria, VA
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S. Alfred Street
Alexandria, VA
Interment
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Comfort Cemetery
6600 S. Kings Highway
Alexandria, VA
Eva R. Thomas  

On Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home in Alexandria, VA. Mrs Thomas, an Educator in the Alexandria Public School System for over 30 years leaves to mourn her passing her children, William R. Thomas (Debra) and Barbara Y. Thomas (Penny); two nephews, Stephen Ruffin and Michael Stephens; one niece, Paula Autry and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred Street, on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Dr. Howard John Wesley, Pastor. Interment in Mt. Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2019
