EVA WATTIES

Peacefully passed away October 1, 2020 at the age of 98. She was a dedicated member of New Mt. Olive Baptist Church for over 30 years where she served on the Choir and Women's Ministry. She is survived by her nephew, David Williams (Beverly); niece, Deborah Squirewell (Mario); great nieces and great nephews, David Williams Jr., Beverly Evans (Monte), Tony Williams (Shauntey), Nicole Covell, Lamarr Burke, Robert Burke; devoted cousins, LaVenia Dorsey, Francis Berman, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will welcome friends Friday, October 9, 2020 at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 710 58th St. NE, Washington, DC visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to New Mt. Olive Baptist Church.