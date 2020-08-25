EVAN LAWRENCE

Evan K. Lawrence
Evan Kaye Lawrence (91) of Silver Spring, MD passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a short illness. Beloved husband of Deanye S. Lawrence; devoted father of Adam (Peggy) and Jon (Christina); loving grandfather of Tyler, Samuel and Louis. Evan is also survived by brothers Jeffrey Lawrence and Nicholas Boretz and their families, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister Vicki Nathanson. Evan graduated with a master's degree in chemical engineering from MIT, eventually retiring after a career at the US Patent Office. Along with classical music, he loved to listen to opera with Deanye, and patiently strived (unsuccessfully) to convince his family of its virtues. Evan was known as the inventor of "Dadgets", was very handy with wood-working, taught himself and then his sons to ride a unicycle, and volunteered as a counselor at youth groups and crisis centers for more than 30 years. He loved his family and numerous friends with all of his heart.Services will be held privately at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to EveryMind Hotline (Every-Mind.org
) or your local mental health or crisis center: these were near and dear to Evan's heart. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.com