

EVANGELIA HEON (Age 94)



A longtime resident of Washington, DC, passed away on October 17, 2019. Mrs. Heon immigrated to the United States from Greece in 1958 after marrying Peter C. Heon.

Mrs. Heon was born in Voutiani, Greece, to parents Vasili and Ekaterini Kavellari, and was the youngest sibling to two brothers and three sisters.

Her joy was her family. Mrs. Heon is survived by her devoted children Maria, Ecaterini, and Constantino (Tricia); and cherished grandchildren Artemis, Alexander, Peter, Andrew, Evangelia, and Christopher. She had many relatives in the Washington DC area.

Mrs. Heon's faith was very important to her, having been a member for many years at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church and St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, both in Washington, DC.

Mrs. Heon volunteered for and was a member of the Philoptochos Society for over 50 years, having been honored for her years of service there. For over 25 years she participated in the AHEPA organization, donating an annual scholarship award for graduating high school seniors in the Greek Community; she sponsored a Cypriot child in need for many years; she never forgot her roots, donating when her hometown in Greece needed funds for a new ambulance and home for the elderly. She also helped her church throughout her lifetime, and donated to various other charities and organizations that were close to her heart.

Mrs. Heon inherited several responsibilities upon her husband's death 40 years ago, serving as a principal landlord for the old Georgetown Theatre property, as well as the former Nathan's Restaurant property in Georgetown.

Her life was simple but filled with love for her family, thankful to God for her Church, and for her Greek community.

Viewing on October 20, 2019 at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and services on October 21, 2019 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 11 a.m., 36th and Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington DC.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, or The Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC.